The Bowling Shirt Is Summer's Coolest (& Most Unexpected) Staple

Georgia Murray
Remember when boys wore flame-print bowling shirts at the school disco back in the heady days of the '00s? Like its cousin, the tropical shirt, they've had a bad rap over the years. But now they're back and, unlike the gaudy original, 2019's edition is summer's coolest (and easiest) staple.
In the seasons since Miuccia Prada gave the short-sleeved shirt a touch of off-kilter cool for SS18 (there was a mint green number emblazoned with spiders, natch), the bowling shirt has grown in popularity, with Ashley Williams, Balenciaga and Gucci all offering up their take on the style. And best of all, it's proving to be the most versatile piece in our wardrobe.
How so? Well, think of the numerous ways to style the boxy button-down: a French tuck into jeans, worn open over a slip dress, tied at the waist à la Britney in the "...Baby One More Time" video. The possibilities are endless, which is exactly what makes it perfect for summer – when the heat is high and the city is sticky, all you want is an easy, breezy throw-it-on-and-go outfit, without losing any of that sartorial pizzazz.
Our favourites? Burberry's Bambi-print number is cute with ecru denim, Rejina Pyo has numerous versions (but the lime green satin one is the real winner) and, when paired with cat-eye sunnies, & Other Stories' sweetie piece is giving us '50s kitsch.
Ahead, we've found the coolest bowling shirts out there. Now it's just a case of asking yourself not 'which one?' but 'how many?' Strrrrrike!
1 of 19

& Other Stories
Sheer Snake Print Button Up Shirt
£59.00
2 of 19

Calvin Klein 205West39NYC
Two-tone Wool-twill Trimmed Cotton-poplin ...
£604.00
3 of 19

Monki
Cropped Button-up Blouse
£20.00
4 of 19

Racil
Tony Hawaiian Shirt
£335.00
5 of 19

Burberry
Deer-print Patch Shirt
£690.00
6 of 19

& Other Stories
Candy Print Button Up Shirt
£45.00
7 of 19

Rejina Pyo
Mila Printed Cotton-blend Shirt
£295.00
8 of 19

Burberry
Short-sleeve Animal Print Shirt
£650.00
9 of 19

Topshop
Green Abstract Floral Shirt
£35.00
10 of 19

Rejina Pyo
Mila Crinkled-satin Shirt
£295.00
11 of 19

Monki
Cropped Button-up Blouse
£20.00
12 of 19

Onia
Celeste Paradise Hut Shirt
£150.00
13 of 19

Topshop Boutique
Extreme Sleeve Shirt
£85.00
14 of 19

ASOS DESIGN Curve
Short Sleeve Linen Shirt In Neon Stripe
£28.00
15 of 19

De La Vali
Kid Printed Satin Shirt
£280.00
16 of 19

Monki
Cropped Button-up Blouse
£20.00
17 of 19

Prada
Tie-dye Cotton-poplin Shirt
£790.00
18 of 19

Violeta By Mango
Pocket Striped Shirt
£35.99
19 of 19

ASOS DESIGN Curve
Boxy Top With Button Detail In Zebra Anima...
£28.00
