For more than a decade, Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, has acted as a conservator over the pop singer’s affairs and estate. In recent weeks, the latest court hearing has become a family affair, with Britney's mother, Lynn stepping in and younger sister, Jamie Lynn, defending the proceedings, Variety reports.
Britney and her mother, who has not previously played a role in the conservatorship, appeared hand-in-hand at the court hearing on Friday. Prior to Britney’s conservatorship, the two had reportedly been estranged. The proceedings were closed off from the press and the public after her attorney said she wanted to discuss “issues with medical care.” While the exact nature of the hearing was undisclosed, many speculate that it may be the result of the rocky recovery of her father, who suffered from a ruptured colon last November. His health was reportedly the reason Britney cancelled her Las Vegas residency. Representatives for Britney Spears did not reply to a request for comment from Refinery29.
In 2008, Britney was put under a conservatorship overseen by her father and attorney Andrew Wallet that enabled them to oversee everything from Britney’s health, well-being, and career to her finances. Wallet resigned in March 2019, leaving Jamie as sole conservator. Britney reportedly requested certain freedoms under her conservatorship, People reported from an unnamed source, but the request was denied by the judge.
Court records obtained by Entertainment Tonight show that Lynn requested to receive notice of “all matters which special notice may be requested.” This request came one week after Britney had left a facility where she was receiving treatment for her mental health, reports CNN. The details of her treatment are undisclosed, though she did post a video for her fans following protests in Los Angeles from the #FreeBritney movement, to quell their fears. “Hi guys, just checking in with all of you who are concerned about me. All is well,” Britney said in an Instagram post. “My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately, so I just needed time to deal. But don’t worry, I’ll be back very soon.”
Fans with the #FreeBritney movement want to know more details about the arrangement — specifically about the “all-encompassing wellness treatment.” #FreeBritney fans believe that the singer is being held against her will, a rumour that was perpetuated by the podcast Britney’s Gram. Protesters appeared outside the courthouse with signs and chants asking for an end to the conservatorship. The idea that Spears’ family does not have her best interests at heart has been further fuelled by media reports from the New York Times that everyone involved stands to make a lot of money and describing her father’s involvement as “outsized.”
TMZ captured a photo of Britney leaving the hearing, walking barefoot outside the courthouse. For some fans, it harkened back to the 2004 incident when Spears was spotted exiting a gas station bathroom without shoes — kicking off a conversation about her mental health during the time of her controversial relationship with ex-husband Kevin Federline.
Some also believe that her younger sister, Jamie Lynn, made a reference to the conservatorship proceedings in a recent Q&A video. “So, it’s been a minute since I’ve done one of my Tomboy Talk videos because there’s been a little ‘s’ going down,” she said as Gwen Stefani’s “Hollaback Girl” played in the background. Specifically, the lyric “This shit is bananas.”
Jamie Lynn posted a photo to Instagram in support of Britney and was quick to defend her in the comments. When one commenter wrote, “Fear of losing your allowance, I see!” Jamie Lynn responded by saying, “haha nice try, but I have NEVER been paid a dime from my sister. That is HER hard earned money, and I am NOT entitled to a cent of it. I would not spend money I did not earn.”
The next court date is set for 18th September.
