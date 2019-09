Court records obtained by Entertainment Tonight show that Lynn requested to receive notice of “all matters which special notice may be requested.” This request came one week after Britney had left a facility where she was receiving treatment for her mental health, reports CNN . The details of her treatment are undisclosed, though she did post a video for her fans following protests in Los Angeles from the #FreeBritney movement, to quell their fears. “Hi guys, just checking in with all of you who are concerned about me. All is well,” Britney said in an Instagram post . “My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately, so I just needed time to deal. But don’t worry, I’ll be back very soon.”