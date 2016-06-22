Why Jamie Lynn Spears Is Proud Of Her Sister

Jamie Lynn Spears is focusing on her own music career. Part of that, as she explains in the trailer for her new documentary, means getting out from under her sister's shadow. But just because she wants to be known as more than Britney Spears' younger sibling doesn't mean she isn't proud of her sister and where she is in her career.
Jamie Lynn spoke to People about her thoughts on Britney, saying, "My sister is in a badass place right now. I think we need to focus on what an amazing place everyone is in, especially her. She's kicking ass right now!" The younger Spears obviously doesn't mind being her sister's cheerleader.
Examples of Britney's recent badassery include her greatest-hits performance at the Billboard Music Awards and the continuing run of her Las Vegas show, Piece of Me. Between it all, she still makes room for quality sister time with Jamie Lynn.
Jamie Lynn's documentary, Jamie Lynn Spears: When the Lights Go Out, will air on TLC June 26.
