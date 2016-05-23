Pop princess Britney Spears returned to the Billboard Music Awards Sunday night to receive the Millennium Award and slay the stage. While her performance was, unfortunately, snake-less, Spears did pull out all her greatest hits ("Slave For You," "I Love Rock 'n' Roll," "Toxic" etc.) and strutted her stuff in a provocative red lingerie-inspired getup.
Of course, when you are in the presence of pop queen Britney, all you can do is watch and appreciate that you live in this moment. Yes, you can see her in Vegas, but this? This was pure Britney distilled into a solid 15 minutes.
If you need proof of just how incredible it was to see her live, just look at how happy Demi Lovato's reaction is to Britney's set.
Need even more proof? Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher were also equally excited to see Spears back on the Billboard stage.
This is just one more reason to head on over to Vegas, we suppose. Britney, we're just waiting on another album.
