Britney Spears Drops Another Mini Music Video, Announces New Shows

Britney Spears, on the heels of her V Magazine cover and second career-threatening Instagram controversy, is getting back onstage.
She announced the release of tickets to the next run of “Piece of Me,” her Las Vegas show. The run is for select dates from June through September. And if her recent performances on social media and in the press are any indication, she’s full of energy for these new shows.
Here we go… Tix to the next round of #PieceOfMe shows are now on sale! See you in Vegas https://t.co/VpcLZLCmIi pic.twitter.com/4dagbBSF69— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) March 4, 2016
Because mere weeks after debuting a minimally dressed mini-music video, Britney is back at it in a bikini in a celebration of Friday. Dancing to Mark Ronson’s and Mystikal’s “Feel Right,” Spears laughs and half-dances on an unidentified beach near some rocks.
Tickets to Piece of Me can be found here. No guarantees that she’ll reenact the music video or the beach video. But if you’re a hot nerd with a really big penis, Britney might just invite you up onstage.
