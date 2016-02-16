Britney Spears has issued a decree. Like Cinderella's prince, Spears is seeking one person in all the land who can fit into a proverbial glass slipper. What does Spears desire, you ask? A "hot nerd" with a "really big penis." (So, by "slipper" we mean "codpiece" — or whatever its modern-day equivalent is.)



"I think it's time for us to find a hot nerd," Spears declared during her Piece of Me concert at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas. "Like, a really hot guy with a really big penis."



