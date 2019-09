Spears is seriously killing it on the Instagram front this week. On Thursday, she posted a pic of herself and Leonardo DiCaprio from way, way back in the day. It's nice to know that when Brit has time off, she does what the rest of us do — comb through old photos and contemplate what to share with the masses. There has to be plenty more where that one came from. Here's hoping she posts some #tbt Timberlake shots one of these days!