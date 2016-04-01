If any sibling set has earned some quality time at the spa, it's the Spears sisters.
Britney and Jamie Lynn — who recently united onstage at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, TN — took some time out of their schedules to get their spa on. They definitely look like they're getting some good relaxation in, plushy bathrobes and all.
Britney and Jamie Lynn — who recently united onstage at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, TN — took some time out of their schedules to get their spa on. They definitely look like they're getting some good relaxation in, plushy bathrobes and all.
That's not the only pic from what appears to be a pretty excellent Hawaiian adventure. From the looks of the "Toxic" singer's Instagram account, the kiddos came along, too. It seems like they're all getting a decent amount of sand and surf during this family adventure.
Advertisement
Spears is seriously killing it on the Instagram front this week. On Thursday, she posted a pic of herself and Leonardo DiCaprio from way, way back in the day. It's nice to know that when Brit has time off, she does what the rest of us do — comb through old photos and contemplate what to share with the masses. There has to be plenty more where that one came from. Here's hoping she posts some #tbt Timberlake shots one of these days!
Advertisement