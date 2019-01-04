Britney Spears announced on Friday via press release that she will no longer be performing in her new Las Vegas residency, Domination. According to a press release, the singer is going on an "indefinite work hiatus" after her father recently experienced a life-threatening illness that required emergency surgery.
Britney Spears: Domination was slated to begin its run at the Park Theater in The Park MGM Grand Resort & Casino on February 13, with 32 shows running through August 17. However, Spears has called off the show and is unsure when she'll return to the stage.
"I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say," Spears wrote on Twitter following the announcement. "I will not be performing my new show Domination. I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make. A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him."
The singer included a link to information regarding refunds for her residency at the Park MGM Resort, and thanked fans for their "prayers and support for my family during this time. Thank you, and love you all… always."
Spears' last Vegas residency, Piece Of Me, began in 2013 and didn't finish until an unprecedented 2017, earning the singer over $137 million. Domination was expected to take on a more “urban, street, hip-hop vibe,” according to Vulture.
Mr. Jamie Spears was admitted to the hospital two months ago due to a ruptured colon, where he remained for 28 days. He is now resting at home, and is expected to make a full recovery.
