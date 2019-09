Miuccia Prada: “Anything One Does Today Can Cause Offence”

The hard part for Miuccia, as she told WWD on Sunday, “people want respect because now there is talk of cultural appropriation, but this is the foundation of fashion, as it has always been the basis of art, of everything.” She says she even questioned if she could offend anyone with her latest collection. “I talked about it with the Fondazione [Prada] , with the intellectuals, it really is a problem — one would have to set up ‘secret societies’ — otherwise there is no progressive thinking,” the designer continued. “If you are not free to say things that may also not be correct and you have to be careful every time you open your mouth, how can you talk with freedom of thought? This really is a turning point. The world is bigger and I understand this and I also understand that people finally have a voice and speak up.”