But this season seems to have ushered in the latest revival of the Hawaiian shirt. Back in spring 2016, Saint Laurent's Surf Sound collection featured classic Aloha shirts and embroidered silk bombers and now womenswear has followed suit. Max Mara's SS17 show displayed palm prints over visors and two-pieces, House of Holland brought out flares and slip dresses adorned with Pacific flowers and birds, while Alexander Wang's homage was more subtle, with Hawaiian sunset-fronted hoodies.