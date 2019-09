The Hawaiian shirt may remind you of boys sliding across the floor on their knees at the Year 6 disco, or of retired men on holiday in Florida, but we're here to tell you that it's back and determined to add a tropical flash to your summer attire. The Aloha shirt, with its collar, loud print and short sleeves, originated in Hawaii in 1935. Who made the original piece is still disputed, but some believe a Japanese tailor in Honolulu used kimono-inspired prints, silks and tailoring to create the shirt. Bought en masse by locals and visiting surfers alike, within a few years it was worn by everyone from uniformed workers to servicemen returning to the USA post-WWII.