From Cool To Cringe-Worthy To Cool Again: The Hawaiian Shirt

But, this season seems to have ushered in the latest revival of the Hawaiian shirt. In spring 2016, Saint Laurent's Surf Sound men's collection featured classic Aloha shirts and embroidered silk bombers, and now womenswear has followed suit. Max Mara's spring '17 show displayed palm prints over visors and two-pieces, House of Holland brought out flares and slip dresses adorned with Pacific flowers and birds, and Alexander Wang presented a more subtle homage, with Hawaiian sunset-fronted hoodies.