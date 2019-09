From Cool To Cringe-Worthy To Cool Again: The Hawaiian Shirt

With the shirt's popularity spreading from the Pacific across America, films like Blue Hawaii — which saw Elvis in a red and white floral number — and From Here To Eternity set the shirt firmly in people's minds as an exotic, romantic item. More recently, the Aloha shirt, despite maintaining its cult status, has fallen in and out of popularity: Among the slicker turns are Alien's Brett wearing a deep-cut pastel number under a khaki jacket, and Tom Selleck baring his chest in Magnum P.I. — and who can forget the beautiful Leo in his electric-blue boxy shirt in Romeo & Juliet? Gimmicky appearances, meanwhile — like Jim Carrey's pet detective in Ace Ventura – placed the shirt firmly in cringe territory.