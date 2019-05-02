White Hot: The Best White Denim For Spring

Denim trends come and go quicker than you can say denim underwear (yes, really) but a handful make a comeback year after year. Case in point: white denim. Forget any preconceptions you may have; white jeans are just as versatile as your baby blues, and the perfect accompaniment to spring's pastel and tie-dye trends.
White denim is no longer reserved for jeans, though. For SS19, designers offered everything from maxi skirts (Eckhaus Latta) to dresses (Proenza Schouler), jackets and coats (Alberta Ferretti and Dries Van Noten), oversized Bermuda shorts (Balmain), shirts (Each X Other), waistcoats (Proenza Schouler) and boiler suits (Isabel Marant). Jacquemus even made a bid for a double white denim uniform.
The high street is also awash with brilliant pieces. Our favourites include Weekday (whose denim pieces are made from 100% organic cotton and recycled denim fibre) and ASOS, who offer unique pieces such as denim milkmaid tops, sundresses and co-ords.
Read on for our selection of the best white denim to refresh your spring wardrobe.