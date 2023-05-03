Perhaps watching between two and five videos without taking notes wasn't the best idea. It was all fun and games stitching in a straight line until I realised (too late) that following the lines of the former legs religiously meant that I had created a little tail for myself, where the crotch point formerly was. When I went to redo it, following a new line that would encase the little denim elephant trunk I had brought into the world, it then created the opposite problem — an unfortunately placed pucker. In the process of unpicking, I also lost some of the original stitching from the hem and got quite flustered trying to keep the front panel flat where I had crossed the bottom of the zipper over.