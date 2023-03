Fashion icon Diana Vreeland famously said: " Blue jeans are the most beautiful things since the gondola." It's an incredibly fancy way to praise the trousers we wear every day but the sentiment rings true. Denim is timeless. It's easy to style with any wardrobe essential and even easier to fashion into any form, with dresses, skirts, shirts and more made from the failsafe fabric. The trends go much further than our favourite pair of straight-leg jeans.