Fashion icon Diana Vreeland famously said: "Blue jeans are the most beautiful things since the gondola." It's an incredibly fancy way to praise the trousers we wear every day but the sentiment rings true. Denim is timeless. It's easy to style with any wardrobe essential and even easier to fashion into any form, with dresses, skirts, shirts and more made from the failsafe fabric. The trends go much further than our favourite pair of straight-leg jeans.
From patchwork denim jackets to denim maxi skirts, we’re seeing some standout styles coming through this season and they don't necessarily need to be blue to be beautiful. Keep reading to see which ones we’re wearing and where to shop them. We aren’t one to gatekeep, after all.
Snow Wash Denim
It was acceptable in the '80s and it seems to be seeping back in now. With a whitewash finish, snow wash denim looks exactly like it sounds, lightening your basic blue into something a bit brighter. Coming in a huge range of styles, from jeans to jumpsuits, there's something for everyone in the summer-ready shade.
Denim bandeau tops
Corset tops took centre stage last year and they’re back in new denim designs. A fresh take on the vintage bustier, these blue denim options are equal parts sexy and statement-making.
Denim dresses
We usually look to lighter weight fabrics for dresses but denim is as functional as it is fashionable. Sturdy enough to hold its shape, puff sleeves and sharp silhouettes are all the more striking yet still comfortable.
Denim shirts
Britney and JT made a case for double denim and over 20 (!) years later, the Canadian tuxedo remains an iconic trend. Want to replicate? A denim shirt is your best bet.
Flared jeans
Daisy Jones & The Six has us shopping for '70s style and flared jeans are one of the easiest options around. Combining the best of a skinny jean with a wide-leg style, they’re effortlessly cool and comfortable.
Denim skirts
Denim skirts are doing the rounds as the wardrobe must-have of the moment. The Stradivarius longline style is in the spotlight right now but the blue Frame fit and Dala mini skirt are just as striking.
Denim jackets
Denim jackets have been a style staple for decades. Patchwork styles like this AllSaints find are the latest iteration enjoying the spotlight but you can never go wrong with a sturdy basic.
