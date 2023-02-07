Forget The Mini – Midi & Maxi Skirts Are Our New Denim Obsession

Denim has had many major pop culture moments over the years. From supermodel Cindy Crawford in her tiny shorts for that iconic Pepsi ad to former sweethearts Britney and Justin's Canadian tuxedos and, most recently, actress Julia Fox and her cut-off co-ord, the fabric has always offered a playful space for self-expression.
Despite its many possible iterations, the material is normally reserved for jeans and jackets, or the occasional denim mini skirt. Happily, that is changing this season, with midi and maxi skirts taking over our TikTok feeds.
With vintage labels providing Y2K-inspired, low-rise throwbacks and 1990s bleached looks, the possibilities of shopping the style secondhand are endless. For those searching for more modern options, both high street and high end designers have taken on more classic silhouettes, interspersing muted colourways like chocolate browns and faded greys among the indigo.
Paired with everything from oversized knits and tennis shoes to slim-fit bodysuits and knee-high boots, the resurgence of long skirts is making us excited about the possibilities of denim for the rest of winter and beyond.
To take a look at every iteration of the denim midi skirt on the market right now, click through the slideshow ahead…
