Forget The Mini – Midi & Maxi Skirts Are Our New Denim Obsession

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Denim has had many major pop culture moments over the years. From supermodel Cindy Crawford in her tiny shorts for that iconic Pepsi ad to Britney and Justin's infamous Canadian tuxedos and, most recently, actress Julia Fox and her cut-off co-ord, the fabric has always offered a playful space for self-expression.
Despite its many possible iterations, the material is normally reserved for jeans and jackets, or the occasional denim mini skirt. Happily, that is changing this season, with midi and maxi skirts taking over our TikTok feeds.
With vintage labels providing Y2K-inspired, low-rise throwbacks and 1990s bleached looks, the possibilities of shopping the style secondhand are endless. For those searching for more modern options, both high street and high-end designers have taken on more classic silhouettes, interspersing muted colourways like chocolate browns and faded greys among the indigo.
Paired with everything from oversized knits and tennis shoes to slim-fit bodysuits and knee-high boots, the resurgence of long skirts is making us excited about the possibilities of denim heading into autumn and beyond.
Ahead, take a look at every iteration of the denim midi skirt on the market right now.
Want more? Get Refinery29 Australia’s best stories delivered to your inbox each week. Sign up here!
Want more? Get Refinery29 Australia’s best stories delivered to your inbox each week. Sign up here!