If you’ve stepped outside this winter, you might have noticed that one thing is uniting us all: a love of knee-high boots. Harking back to days gone by, knee-high boots have held a prime position in popular culture for generations.
Starting with Barbarella’s space-bound boots, the silhouette has had its fair share of cinematic moments, from Julia Roberts' iconic Pretty Woman ensemble to Anne Hathaway’s legendary "Chanel boots" speech in The Devil Wears Prada. In the pop music world, statement shoes have been just as paramount, with everyone from Madonna to Ariana Grande making knee-high boots part of their instantly recognisable aesthetic.
While always present in fashion spaces, the style has seen a resurgence in popularity over the last few years, with internet-breaking iterations like Alexandre Vauthier’s metallic offering and Versace’s leather platforms leading the way. And brands such as Naked Wolfe have answered Gen Z's calls for more futuristic footwear, with their patent stretch boots becoming an instant sell-out.
As we get settled into winter, the trend shows no sign of slowing down, with knee-high boots remaining this season's most head-turning accessory. To take a look at the boot styles, we're head over heels for right now, click through the slideshow ahead…