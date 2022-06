I’m 23 & Nostalgic For The Fictional Millennial Experience

One of the biggest changes between my life now and the lives lived by the millennials on these TV shows is just how widespread social media has become. You don’t need me to tell you that it’s completely changed the way we live our lives but this is particularly true for my generation, which has grown up using social media (I made my Facebook account when I was 11 and many parents now use apps like TikTok as a form of entertainment for children as young as three or four). Although Everything I Know About Love’s Maggie (Emma Appleton) and Conversations With Friends’ Frances (Alison Oliver) face self-esteem issues specific to their generation, they seem to live with a lack of self-consciousness that just doesn’t exist for young people anymore. One of my most annoying traits is not being able to see a brick wall without pondering how it would fare as a background for an outfit photo (I blame my short stint of trying and failing to become a fashion influencer). It’s unimaginable to think that there is any person under the age of 25 who doesn’t have a quirk like this as a result of constantly thinking about how we come across online. Plus, with prescriptive trends like #ThatGirl promoting the idea that there is only one way to lead an impressive, enjoyable life, there’s a pressure now to be a remarkable person in a way that doesn’t seem as apparent in these millennial series.