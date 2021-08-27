Meet The Cast Of Dolly Alderton’s Everything I Know About Love BBC Series

Birdy will be played by Bel Powley, known for her breakout role as teen Minnie in Diary of a Teenage Girl, as well as other parts in The Morning Show and The King of Staten Island. Emma Appleton – you might recognise her as Princess Renfri in The Witcher or from her other roles in The Last Letter from Your Lover and BBC Three’s Clique – will star as Maggie (the character based on Alderton herself).