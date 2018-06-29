Harlots Season 2 Is Here To Help Us Escape To A World Of Sex & Cunning

Inspired by the story of real women, Harlots is a story about sex workers, yes — but it's also about family, female friendships, gender dynamics, and money. Season 1 set up the rivalry between brothel-owner Margaret Wells (Samantha Morton) and her arch-rival bawd (an 18th century term for madam) Lydia Quigley (Lesley Manville), both of whom are trying to carve out a legacy within a crowded market, and a world that's not that kind to ambitious women. Meanwhile, Margaret's daughters, experienced courtesan Charlotte (Jessica Brown-Findlay), and newbie ingenue Lucy (Eloise Smythe), who have followed into the family business, must learn to navigate a shifting landscape. Add to that the complicated identity and racial politics of the time, and you have a recipe for drama.