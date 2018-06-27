The Handmaid's Tale Season 2, Episode 11 Recap: The Wolf Is A Metaphor

Since it’s the winter, the house is empty — but there is a car in the garage. All June needs is to hold tight and drive across the border. This isn’t the first time June sits in a car. Earlier this season, June tried to run away with Nick’s car, but then realized there was no escaping. Now, she’s emboldened to move forward because of a little message she gets from the official American government in Anchorage over the car radio — delivered through the voice of non other than Oprah, who's broadcasting from the government stronghold. Through the radio transmission, she hears about international sanctions against Gilead. Then, we hear the Bruce Springsteen song “Hungry Heart”, which is about a man who runs away from his family. Like Bruce, June is ready to run away from her crappy Gilead family.