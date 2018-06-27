The Handmaid's Tale Season 2, Episode 11 Recap: The Wolf Is A Metaphor

June, who we shall now call Superwoman, delivers her own baby. She names her Holly, after her mother. They spend a night together in the house, intertwined. June knows that people are coming to separate them — but in those hours, she’s able to tell Holly the story of her birth. June’s been talking to her baby all season. By doing so, she hopes to imbue her with life, some memories of a more natural love. In the wild, June and her baby were able to bond freely, like the animals we all are. They’re about to go back to being “socialised,” Gilead style. I hope June’s seeds of rebellion were planted in little Holly’s heart, because she’s going to be raised in the most toxic world ever.