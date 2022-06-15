Cool Factor: 10 Office-Ready Wardrobe Essentials For Winter

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
One plus one equals two. So naturally, dressing for the office and the cold winter weather equals double the headache.
As our WFH days reduce in number and we trudge to an IRL office (hello darkness, my old friend), pulling together an outfit can proves to be a challenge when the temperature drops. Now, we're trying to find the perfect outfit that manages to perfectly balance the treacherous weather outdoors and the overheated indoors.
You're not alone in these confusing feelings; Pinterest Australia found that searches for "stylish work outfits" and "office fashion" have both doubled this year.
To minimise the fuss, we've put together a list of winter essentials that'll help you get through the chilly season in style.
Mix and match these wardrobe staples so you can enjoy your morning coffee with the satisfaction of knowing that your work outfit is killer.
