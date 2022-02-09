13 Desk Accessories Sure To Perk Up Your WFH Setup

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Anyone who spends eight hours a day (or more) at their desk, will know the difference between a good and bad office space is life-changing. But as we work from home more than ever, where the quality of our workspace isn't regulated, keeping it up to scratch is vital.
Sure working from home has its upsides — we do love being able to do laundry whenever we want! — but not being able to have a clear division between work and living can take a toll. And with the added stress of working during a pandemic, the last thing we need is to spend the day huddled over a makeshift desk in bed.
One way we can combat the WFH blues, even if by just a little, is to create a space that feels good to be in, is conducive to how we work, and enables us to feel like we're actually 'at work'. And if you're not working with infinite space, the easiest — and most affordable — way to do this is by investing in the right tools.
Read on for the R29 guide to the best mood-lifting homewares and desk accessories that'll perk up your WFH setup.
