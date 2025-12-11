I’m Happily Married. But If I Ever Divorced, I’d Never Do It Again
"Historically, marriage has been an institution built on women’s sacrifice, emotionally, socially, and even legally."
"For Latinas, in particular, who were often raised in cultures where love is shown through service, where “familia primero”isn’t a suggestion but a moral code, it’s frighteningly easy to slip into roles our mothers and grandmothers carried, even when we swore we never would."
"Many women — and especially Latinas — grew up watching generations of women carry their marriages on their backs. So even when they’re ambitious, educated, and financially independent, there’s a learned fear that marriage will shrink them. They’re afraid that choosing partnership means choosing limitations. That’s not because women are unsure of themselves; it’s because the institution still carries expectations rooted in another era."
"We miss the unshared version of ourselves — the woman who had her own schedule, her own thoughts, her own orbit. Wanting that again isn’t selfish. It’s a sign you’re still in touch with who you are. That’s the difference."
"My marriage is one of the most beautiful parts of my life, but it also taught me exactly how much of myself it takes to build a partnership that works. If I ever had to rebuild again, I’d do it as me: Paulina Roe. Because that’s enough."