Be kind to yourself though, it is normal to rebel against accepting the end to an extent. Kelly says that after a devastating break-up, it’s common for the brain to be searching for reasons why the relationship ended and for ways to rekindle the relationship. “It can be easy to romanticise your previous partner rather than reflect on the incompatibilities. Take some time to reflect on what you learned from this relationship about what you do and don’t want in your life. Use that information to help you move forward. Therapy and talking with your most level-headed and trusted friends can be a great help.”