The “you meet them twice” theory is an iteration of this. It means that if someone is meant to be in your life, if it went wrong the first time, you’ll meet them a second time for another chance. On TikTok, beautiful couples have shared they prove the theory true, broadcasting their love for the world to see. Naturally, those of us watching want a slice. Where it becomes worrying, is when hopes are pinned onto terrible ex partners and growth or the ability to move on is hindered. On one such TikTok video , there’s a comment that reads: “I hope I meet him again and get back together for the long haul. It’s been two years no contact yet he’s still in the back of my mind.” This isn’t an anomaly. Am I the only one who’s horrified? I know if I’d seen this content back at 22, hoping an ex that never returned would, it would have confirmed so desperately what I wanted to see: That his wrongdoings didn’t matter, and we were meant to be together. Reader, let me tell you, we are not meant to be together. Being several years wiser, I thank my lucky stars we never “met twice”.