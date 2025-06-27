I Reunited With My First-Grade Teacher Who Helped Me Find My Voice

Well, I got that chance—and it was everything the little girl inside me needed. We laughed, we hugged, we shared stories and we completely made up for lost time. As I get older, I realize just how important it is to make space for what truly matters: to be present even when life tries to pull you up, down, and all around in a million directions. The reality is there will always be something for us to do, our calendars will always be full and there will always be items waiting on our to-do lists. But when someone special reappears in your life, you have to take the opportunity and make the moment happen. And that’s exactly what I did.