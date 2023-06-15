I Took A $700 Class To Learn How To Become An Influencer — Here’s What Happened

Beyond the crash course — which will cost you $700 — DeKoning also offers a six week course that goes into much more detail: You have homework, weekly meetings, and check-ins to see how your content is performing and how you’re growing as a content creator. She takes on only three to four clients a month due to the attention and intensive care she gives to her students. “I get so many clients who tell me they want to become Instagram famous,” DeKoning says. “They come to me with the mindset of all of the perks of an influencer and then when I tell them all the work they have to do, I think it really shocks them.” While I may not be willing to shell out $700 for this class, I can see how it could be useful for someone who essentially knows nothing about social media and wants an intro to the content creating world.