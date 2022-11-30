Influencing Is The Dream Job — But Is It Really Worth It?

Lindsay compares influencing to freelance work — not the compensation per se, but essentially the pay structure and the uncertainty in exactly when you’ll see that money is similar, and anyone who has experienced that knows managing your own salary isn’t easy. And while the idea of working for yourself instead of an exploitative company is a dream in itself, Lindsay points out that there need to be a lot more mechanisms in place to protect influencers, just as you would want to protect any worker. "SAG-AFTRA is one of the few unions that allows influencers to work with them. They get money put away for healthcare and for a 401k, and it adds a little bit of structure," she says. "It's not enough, but we can put in safety nets."