Influencing Is The Dream Job — But Is It Really Worth It?

"Trying to determine your entire income on engagement from strangers on the internet is a really difficult process to mentally and physically try to keep up with," says the 25-year-old. Meizz, who is based in New York City, went viral on TikTok in 2021 after responding to a video of two former friends talking behind her back. "Within a few hours [of posting], I gained 100,000 followers," she says. "And it just went up from there." Because of this massive (and immediate) response, she was able to create the organization No More Lonely Friends , which hosts meetups for people looking to make connections and friends in cities across the U.S., and start influencing full-time. "A lot of people think of influencers as these awful people [who] ruin everything," she says. "I think that can be the case, but there's also people who just want to make the world a better place with their platform."