Mentors Are Career Dynamite – If You Can Find One

So how do you find a mentor, let alone a good one? This has never been easy to do but 2022 has made it harder than ever to find the time and the security to develop mentor/mentee relationships as we continue to feel the fallout that the pandemic had on workers – whether they were made redundant. Which is why we spoke to different people from a range of professions about their experiences with mentorship, from searching for a mentor to having mentored for years, to get an insight into the perks (and challenges) of mentoring in 2022.