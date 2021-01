I Work So Hard At My Job But Outgoing People Get More Praise

As Elizabeth Day wrote for Allbright, work on claiming your success . Claim your space. Claim your work. Claim what you’ve done. If you need to write up a case for why you should be promoted, evaluate your own work or even just describe your last job role for a CV, bring yourself up out of your shame and embarrassment and write about yourself in the third person if you have to. How would you describe your work, your achievements, the awards you’ve won, if you weren’t so afraid of what other people thought about it or how you come across? We don’t need more Alphas (or try-too-hard pretend Alphas) in the workplace. We need more people who are comfortable in their own skin and – crucially – in their own personality, who are then also willing to speak plainly and matter-of-factly about what they’ve achieved and how they did it. You can keep your head down most of the time if that’s how you work best, but don’t miss the opportunities to put yourself forward, even if it makes you a bit uncomfortable. Growth, particularly in our careers and self-development, is rarely comfortable.