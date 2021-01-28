I Work So Hard At My Job But Outgoing People Get More Praise

But beyond poor management and a system that works against us, there is an element to all of this that we can actively work to change. Traditionally, women and young girls are not taught how to comfortably talk about their achievements – although this issue is not gender exclusive. We are taught to not take up space (figuratively or physically) and most have been raised with the belief that we should not brag or seem overly confident so that we do not appear overly impressed with ourselves. Our success and our ambitions have been culturally weaponised – a threat to men and a threat to our peers, so it’s best to keep quiet and only speak up when we absolutely have to. But honestly, fuck that. You don’t need to adopt the language, persona or body language of an American Boss Bitch in order to get a raise. You can be yourself – but you’re going to need to challenge yourself to stop shrinking. Keeping your head down and being overlooked absolutely sucks but it’s up to each of us to speak up when it matters.