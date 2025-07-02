Money Diary: An Innovation & Portfolio Controller On £77,500

This week: "I'm a 39-year-old Innovation Controller working in the food industry. I'm responsible for creating the new product pipeline and managing a team that develops and launches these products. I always loved business and food so this has been a career I have mostly enjoyed across various marketing roles and businesses for the last 20 years. I have found this corporate world much harder to manage since I had my children and this is despite a move back ‘home’ to the East Midlands, which has meant we have the help of both parents to support with childcare. In the last three years, my current role has been extremely stressful and I have found my company has pushed my progression ahead of where I would choose to be and my home life balance has suffered. I also went from working four days to five days and I miss having this extra day to manage my personal life and to be with my children. I'm trying to get this balance back, but I dream of being self-employed as an interim or contractor to be more choosy about when and where I work. This dream has stepped on my saving drive in the hope of making this leap one day soon. I have always been a saver and cautious with money. In recent years, this has accelerated as I have saved every time I have had a pay rise or bonus, which has gone towards my ‘self employment dream’, additional mortgage overpayments or my recent (nearly) new car purchase. My husband and I benefited from buying a flat in the south and selling this to replace for a smaller mortgage on our bigger current detached house in Lincolnshire. This benefit in house prices whilst staying on similar wages has reflected our current low-level mortgage. My husband is more of a spender but has helped me balance a healthier split between saving and spending in recent years (although I am still working on this!)."