Money Diary: A Head of Strategy On £112,000

This week: "I’m a 32-year-old professional working in Strategy & Transformation in the telecommunications industry, living in Greater Manchester. I moved to the Manchester area post-university and bought the house we live in now with my husband A, three years ago (selling the house we bought together when I was 25). He’s 10 years older than me and also works in telecoms (spoiler: we met at work) but we no longer work at the same company. A has two teenagers from a previous relationship, who come to stay with us one night each week and every other weekend. I’ve worked for my current employer for six years and in that time, I’ve pretty much doubled my overall compensation package through a series of promotions and sideways moves to different departments. Also, in this time my employer generously supported my studying for an MBA which I completed at the end of 2023, so that has probably helped my career prospects too. When it comes to money, I would say I’m more of a saver than a spender, though when I do buy things I tend to buy decent quality. I’m quite low maintenance from a beauty perspective — no nails, lashes, tans, but last year when I was getting married and I spent a couple of hundred quid on nice Charlotte Tilbury makeup and splurged on some nice skincare at the start of the year.”