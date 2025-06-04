Money Diary: A Communications Freelancer On £17,500

This week: "I’m a 46-year-old Marketing Manager/Communications Freelancer working in the charity and arts sector in the North West of England and Wales. This is great for me as I have farming family in Wales and I get to have country breaks with them to decompress. I’ve been with my partner, A, for 21 years. He is an amazing man who has supported me so much. My partner would have loved kids and would be an amazing dad, but I don’t think my fragile mental health would cope with parenthood. I have Bipolar 1, which has really impacted my earning power over the years, whilst, conversely, triggering some quite incredible spending. I was looking at a yacht at one point. During the last big episode in 2018, I had psychosis because of a horribly pressurised job where I headed up a team. I decided it was a great idea to book a £4,000 yoga retreat in Portugal. I don’t even like yoga. One of my team had to get on the phone to the retreat and cancel it. Above and beyond his job description! I’ve now left all thoughts of high-powered jobs behind as that style of work isn’t for me. I’m well at the moment, but stress can trigger relapses, so I avoid it all costs. I’m a saver these days, manage money well, but I do treat myself too."