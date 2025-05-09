Money Diary: A Tech Marketing Manager On £77,000

"I think this week was pretty typical for me in terms of spending. I feel like work must have seemed chaotic to read about but we’re going through a big transition so usually it would be a lot more consistent. I knew food/drink would be highest as that’s how I like to socialise. But I’m still pretty surprised by that total as it didn’t feel crazy whilst spending it. I think it will make me more aware of those smaller spends adding up! In terms of clothes and beauty, this feels standard. If it’s not a haircut, then it’s probably something else maybe every couple of weeks. And in terms of clothes I tend to not buy often but then spend on something more expensive as an investment, so probably only happens every two or three months. Moving forward I think I’m going to try continue track my spending, it’s really given me some insight I didn’t think it would. And I really enjoyed it to be honest!"