Money Diary: An Assessment Developer On £45,000

Housing costs: £858.72 mortgage payment — for my half.

Loan payments: I have no outstanding debts apart from my mortgage and my student loan. I estimate I will pay about £250ish a month towards my student loans.

Pension? I have been paying into my workplace pension since I turned 22. It is currently with Aviva and worth about £9,000 ish which I know isn’t very good, but I will start building it up. Currently my employer pays 5% and I will try to match this once I have my paycheque and can review everything.

Savings? I have several savings pots within my Monzo account, these are for various things such as holidays, my car, Christmas etc — the total value of these is £3,100. I have a stocks and shares ISA, the value of this is £675 (It was higher but has dropped significantly in value recently due to global events.) I have a separate savings account with Nationwide, which sits at 6% interest, the current value of this is £1,200. I also have €3,000 euros in an Irish bank account.

Utilities: We split everything 50/50, my share is £28 water, £63 council tax, £83 gas and electric, £15 internet. I also personally pay £220 car tax and £300 car insurance annually.

All other monthly payments: £8 phone, £17 Monzo Max, £72 gym, £40 nails, £37 brows. Subscriptions: £1.59 Google storage, £10.99 Spotify, £2.40 Patreon.