Housing costs: €425 rent, although in the low months when M was earning less than me, I was paying more to help. The state gives us back €111 per month as a help to rent so factoring this in, my share goes down to €370.

Loan payments: None.

Pension? No. I opted out in the UK as with Brexit looming, I felt I wasn’t going to stick around (I’m not originally from the UK). I recently learned that the EU has approved an EU-wide pension scheme. Since I have lived in several EU countries, I am waiting for that to be available to sign up.

Savings? €130k in deposits (some long term, some easy access) including a €10k emergency fund.

Utilities: €15 electricity, €13 water, €15 5G broadband (my share).

All other monthly payments: €15 deep tissue massage every week (due to a health issue). Subscriptions: €2 HBO Max. €49.99 Uber One, €100 spa pass (both yearly).