Money Diary: A Marketing Officer On £35,880

Do you worry about money now?

Absolutely. I’ve always paid close attention to how much is in my bank account, but it really does seem now that everything is so much more expensive. Even though we work hard, we get to the end of each month with hardly anything left. I’m nervous about the additional pressure of nursery costs when I return to work in September and what will happen in the future as we’d both like more children, but this will come with further costs that currently feel like we might not be able to afford them. I’m grateful for my savings as I’m dipping into these at the moment to enjoy maternity leave as well as support with household bills. However, I do have a slight panic every now and again when I think about spending this and how I won’t have this safety net forever, which I have often used in the past to cover car insurance and other costs throughout the year.