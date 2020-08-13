You may not be feeling tip-top about the conditions of your redundancy but it’s important not to allow this to affect your future. "By all means vent to your friends with a glass of wine," says Evelyn but when it comes to prospective new employers, "I would say don’t be an open book. People like someone to be honest but be wary of being too open about what’s happened. I find people fare best being open about losing their job when they have traction and a clear idea about where they are going next." She continues: "Can you reframe your redundancy in your own head? Your brain is likely naturally leaning towards the negative but right now you’ll need to brainwash yourself positively. If you own the narrative about it not being the right job for you, you are clear to start new beginnings."