If you feel like your mental health is really getting on top of you, then for please don’t plough on regardless or go to ground. There is help available. Mind has put together loads of very practical stuff about who exactly you can contact . If you are really concerned about debt, do not let it get on top of you. Good old Martin off of MoneySavingExpert has also put together this extremely useful guide on how to manage financial problems alongside mental health ones, including stuff like what you should and shouldn’t tell your bank about your issues, how to manage scary debts and benefits you can claim on account of mental health issues. If you are already in debt, then don't bury your head; StepChange is incredibly helpful when it comes to giving you the tools you need to figure out the next steps.