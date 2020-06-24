Money Diary: An Unemployed 23-Year-Old Living In Gloucestershire

Housing costs: Zero. I live with my mum and sister, who is back from her final year at uni. Pre-corona, I paid Mum £150 a month in rent to help with the increase in council tax now I'm home and household expenditure but luckily she agreed to let me just pay for food etc. on an ad hoc basis until I move out/get a more stable income.

Savings: I have approximately £1,000 in a Halifax ISA left over from travelling. Most of my savings were drained trying to get home once the pandemic got serious, and as we'd booked most of our flights and activities, I have approx £800 tied up in credit with STA. I also have £180 in an easy access savings pot in my Monzo account which rounds up all my spending to the nearest pound and saves the difference, which has been incredible!

Loan payments: £0

All other monthly expenses: My car and insurance are luckily covered by my dad, who owns a car dealership, so both are just done through the garage. I know how lucky I am because there is no way I could have ever afforded to keep a car otherwise. My phone is also on the garage plan and even though I have offered to contribute multiple times, it hasn't happened yet. Transport costs have been minimal at the moment as I have hardly gone anywhere during lockdown. I pay £9.99 for Spotify (sadly lost my student discount last month), £5.99 for Netflix, £0.99 for iCloud storage and £9.99 for a Shreddy fitness app subscription.