Even if you’ve mastered both the technical and relatable aspects of being an influencer, getting yourself in front of an audience isn’t necessarily enough to keep one. You need to give them a reason to be loyal to you, to serve some kind of purpose in their lives, whether it’s to entertain, educate, or inspire. For George, she sees her content as filling a void for the audience of young people who look like her. “I noticed that there were a lot of young girls — specifically who looked like me, who had a darker complexion — that didn't know how to do their makeup, literally like younger me, that didn't have anyone that was in the beauty space,” she says. “I started seeing that growth maybe four to five months after I started posting consistently. I reached 100,000 followers in a very small amount of time, and it was big because there was no one else in the space who looked like me who was also on TikTok, doing what I was doing.”