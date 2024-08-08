After Trump At NABJ, Black Journalists Are Divided. Where Do We Go From Here?

I have admittedly wobbled between opinions as I’ve meandered through social threads and conversations with my professional peers. Yes, the history of inviting candidates and former presidents preceded this catastrophe, but there are moments in history that call for new stories to be written. Nothing Trump said on the NABJ stage elevated or informed anyone in America. As a matter of fact, it reopened generational wounds inflicted on bi-racial Black and Brown folks, who, like Kamala, have been challenged by racists peers about the validity of their very existence. Trump’s appearance didn’t allow for pressing policy conversations concerning Black Americans to be addressed, no, it was a bullying session that put a Black woman journalist at risk just for doing her Black job. Trump took the stage for the sole benefit of the Trump show, another extension of his reality TV persona. As long as he’s in the public eye, even if it’s for notoriously cruel and racist behavior, he sees it as a win. So what did we win in the process? Intraracial chaos and confusion? It’s hard to not feel that was his plan all along.