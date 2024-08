Black & Unbothered When It’s Raining In Miami

The description of the hotel on their website was enough to get me hooked: “Make your entrance aglow in a starburst lighting installation that hangs just above reception. Epitomize glamor in a pool deck cabana. Sip smoothies in the sun and cocktails in the shade. Go all-out in the buzzing neighborhood that lies just outside. Gaze at the multi-color exterior. Retire to a suite that wraps you in x’s and o’s as you get your z’s. Welcome to SLS LUX Brickell , an irresistible and spellbinding retreat in the city’s center.” And it lived up to the hype. Choosing where to stay in Miami is key, and if you aren’t opting for South Beach , the most popular tourist destination in the city, the SLS Lux Brickell location is your best bet. Rain or shine, it’s the perfect place to unwind, eat some amazing food, and spend time out of the elements if that’s what you want. I went to Miami for work, but it was at the tail end of a grueling month of nonstop travel and by the time I arrived, I was ready for rest and rejuvenation. And that’s exactly what I got. So if you’re planning a trip to Miami and you need some options for a rainy week (or a sunny one!), I’ve got you covered with these tips and recommendations.