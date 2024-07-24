Black & Unbothered When It’s Raining In Miami

You know the running joke that a Black girl’s kryptonite is rain right after a silk press? I think we’ve got our super powers at all times, even in torrential downpour, but you can go from feeling like a baddie to being down bad, drenched and frizzy. This is why braids became a Black girl vacation staple. But even if your hair is protected, rain can put a damper on any trip — that is, unless you plan for it. Last month, I spent a few days in Miami, Florida and it rained the entire time. When you think of Miami, you probably think of sunny beaches, palm trees, pool days, and heat waves. Miami in June is hot, humid, and right at the start of rainy season. The weather forecast predicted thunderstorms every day, which is never ideal, but even though it did rain a lot, it never lasted long (think tropical precipitation, when it comes in hard and fast and leaves just as quickly) and the good news was that I was staying in the perfect place for a rainy weekend: The SLS Lux Brickell Miami hotel.
The description of the hotel on their website was enough to get me hooked: “Make your entrance aglow in a starburst lighting installation that hangs just above reception. Epitomize glamor in a pool deck cabana. Sip smoothies in the sun and cocktails in the shade. Go all-out in the buzzing neighborhood that lies just outside. Gaze at the multi-color exterior. Retire to a suite that wraps you in x’s and o’s as you get your z’s. Welcome to SLS LUX Brickell, an irresistible and spellbinding retreat in the city’s center.” And it lived up to the hype. Choosing where to stay in Miami is key, and if you aren’t opting for South Beach, the most popular tourist destination in the city, the SLS Lux Brickell location is your best bet. Rain or shine, it’s the perfect place to unwind, eat some amazing food, and spend time out of the elements if that’s what you want. I went to Miami for work, but it was at the tail end of a grueling month of nonstop travel and by the time I arrived, I was ready for rest and rejuvenation. And that’s exactly what I got. So if you’re planning a trip to Miami and you need some options for a rainy week (or a sunny one!), I’ve got you covered with these tips and recommendations.
Find A Fancy Restaurant
This is a must for any trip to a major city with great food. My advice is to find a bougie spot and splurge on a fine dining experience. For my first night out in Miami, I was treated to a unique dining experience at Kaori Restaurant (which also offers in-room dining at the SLS), just a few steps from the hotel. When you’re traveling for work, you have to get used to doing things alone. Usually, I would head out to a nice restaurant for a date night with my husband or for an intimate catchup with a girlfriend but it was actually so meditative and beautiful to treat myself to an elevated dining experience with no one but, well, myself.
I hustled over to Kaori in the rain with a sweater over my head (important tip: remember to grab an umbrella from the hotel on the way out!) and was met with the coolest, most laid back vibe. Michelin-recommended Kaori also includes a “listening bar” that they describe like this: “[we] serve up Asian inspired cocktails, wines, small plates, and music in a space designed for sound. Our idea is to bring the culture of an intimate cocktail bar into the buzzling Miami scene + paired with the soundscape of Hi-Fi audio. A space for discovering sounds and artists in an environment that encourages listening more than dancing. We believe that with the right DJ, sound system, and atmosphere, music of all kinds can be celebrated and rediscovered.” See? It’s a vibe.
The soothing atmosphere and lovely decor added to an exceptional ambiance. I was able to take in the upstairs dining room with a chef tasting omakase experience that was exquisite. From the unique cocktails (which were delicious) to a nine-course meal in which each dish was more excellent than the last (the steak was my personal fave), Kaori delivered one of the best meals I’ve ever had.
A Room With A View (And A Big Bathtub!)
One thing about me? I love bathtubs and I hate small hotel rooms. You know those boutique hipster hotels that are all over Instagram but when you get there it’s a tiny bed cramped between a tiny bedside table and an even tinier record player propped in the corner and you can barely squeeze your suitcase between the mini fridge and the window? Yeah, those aren’t for me. And that’s not the SLS Lux Brickell at all. The rooms are HUGE. The specific one I was in, a corner suite with a queen-size bed, seating area, long corridor with a large vanity mirror (perfect for outfit selfies), was one of my favorite rooms I have ever stayed in in a hotel, ever. And that’s saying a lot since I’ve traveled around the world staying in some of the best accommodations.
You might be thinking a big room doesn’t matter on vacation because you’ll hardly use it. Who wants to be cooped up in their room while in a beautiful city like Miami, right? Well, it depends what kind of vacation you're looking to have. If you want rest, chilling in your room — even just for one evening — is a nice break from the hustle and bustle of the sightseeing and daily activities that come with a trip to a new city. Plus, if you end up having to do some work like I did (would not recommend!) a room that doesn’t feel like a stuffy closet is imperative to still prioritizing comfort and ease.
One of my favorite nights of my trip was the one I decided to stay in, drink wine, and chill in the bathtub watching Bridgerton Season 3. My room at the SLS Lux Brickell was an amazing place to relax with (complimentary) bubbly and bubbles in the bath (the soap provided gets perfectly foamy). Plus, soaking in the tub while there’s a storm outside is so soothing that the weather felt like a blessing in disguise.
Don’t Skip Pool Day With A Covered Cabana
When it’s raining, the pool can be the first thing you skip, but I’m here to tell you that not only is it fun to play around in the water in the rain, it’s also just all about location. At the SLS Lux Brickell, the Altitude Pool & Lounge on the ninth floor amenities deck met all my rainy day requirements: covered cabanas, good food and even better drinks. Complete with my own poolside attendant who was there to assist with my cabana, starting my day on the rooftop deck made for my favorite morning of my trip.
Even though I was stuck with my laptop doing work (again, would not recommend!), the backdrop and the service were so incredible I still had a great time.
Stay INSIDE Inside With Indoor Activities
Lucky for me, I was in town covering the American Black Film Festival (ABFF) so I had a few indoor events to keep me busy during my rainy trip to Miami. If you are in town in June, ABFF is a vibrant, fun festival. For 28 years, the event has celebrated emerging Black talent as well as films and TV shows by Black artists to give them the platforms other festivals don’t. This year was no different. From short films to studio premieres, independent films, master classes, panels, talent showcases, networking and parties, the festival is one-of-a-kind and throughout its week-long festivities.
If you’re looking for other indoor fun to have throughout Miami’s rainy season, check out the art at Superblue Miami, an immersive art experience. For street art, try the Museum of Graffiti. Another great event in June in Miami is Black Miami Weekend during Juneteenth, described as a weekend that’s not “solely for out-of-town visitors; it's also for the vibrant local community to come together and frolic in the spirit of Black freedom during Juneteenth. Whether you're a Miami local or a visitor from afar, this curated event offers the perfect opportunity to immerse yourself in the magic of Miami's Black culture.” With indoor and rain-or-shine outdoor activities, it’s a great way to meet locals and have an authentic Miami experience. There’s also the Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) and the Phillip and Patricia Frost Science Museum which share the Maurice A. Ferré Park campus overlooking Biscayne Bay in Downtown Miami, just 10 minutes away from the SLS Lux Brickell. Plus, don't forget to treat yourself to a spa day! The hotel is equipped with a full wellness centre. "Indulge your inner athlete, fitness guru or simpy your best-self at SLS LUX Brickell’s state-of-the-art fitness facilities, rooftop pool, tennis courts, mini-golf and more," the site reads.
No matter what you decide to do, the SLS Lux is the perfect home base for any eventful weekend in Miami. I’ll definitely be back!