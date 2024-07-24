Black & Unbothered When It’s Raining In Miami

One thing about me? I love bathtubs and I hate small hotel rooms. You know those boutique hipster hotels that are all over Instagram but when you get there it’s a tiny bed cramped between a tiny bedside table and an even tinier record player propped in the corner and you can barely squeeze your suitcase between the mini fridge and the window? Yeah, those aren’t for me. And that’s not the SLS Lux Brickell at all. The rooms are HUGE. The specific one I was in, a corner suite with a queen-size bed, seating area, long corridor with a large vanity mirror (perfect for outfit selfies), was one of my favorite rooms I have ever stayed in in a hotel, ever. And that’s saying a lot since I’ve traveled around the world staying in some of the best accommodations.