I Tried The Non-Chemical Straightening Treatment Everyone’s Talking About

A silk press can be achieved on natural and non-relaxed hair. It can also be done while transitioning on the regrown hair, post-relaxer. Having a silk press is also the perfect time to factor in a much-needed trim. Where shrinkage often hides any noticeable growth, any damage becomes visible when hair is straighter. Talisha explains that as Afro hair is the driest texture, dry ends may lead to hair becoming brittle and result in breakage. "Regular trims are crucial, otherwise the breakage travels upwards and splits the hair," she says. "When the hair grows, you end up losing length from the bottom as the ends break." Talisha says that the key to winning the race is by keeping the ends healthy to avoid the hair splitting at a faster rate. "I recommend a trim every three months. If trimming regularly, it should typically only be a quarter of an inch that is being taken off."