The 5 Red Lipsticks The R29 Canada Team Loves For The Holidays

IMO, there are two very important moments that officially mark the start of the holiday season. The first, the inevitable — and annual — viewing of Love, Actually . And second, the moment I whip out my favourite red lipstick, most likely for a holiday party or dinner with friends . I’m not sure what it is about the winter that makes people want to immediately slather their lips in the most supple of reds (alongside ample lip balm to combat those chapped winter lips , of course). Maybe it’s beauty marketing, the influx of dark clothing during the winter season, or the influence of Taylor Swift’s Red Taylor’s version , obviously), but come mid-December, the shade inevitably pops up on your Instagram FYP, shelves at your local drugstore, and on the the lips of your BFFs.