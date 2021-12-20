The 5 Red Lipsticks The R29 Canada Team Loves For The Holidays

IMO, there are two very important moments that officially mark the start of the holiday season. The first, the inevitable — and annual — viewing of Love, Actually. And second, the moment I whip out my favourite red lipstick, most likely for a holiday party or dinner with friends. I’m not sure what it is about the winter that makes people want to immediately slather their lips in the most supple of reds (alongside ample lip balm to combat those chapped winter lips, of course). Maybe it’s beauty marketing, the influx of dark clothing during the winter season, or the influence of Taylor Swift’s Red (Taylor’s version, obviously), but come mid-December, the shade inevitably pops up on your Instagram FYP, shelves at your local drugstore, and on the the lips of your BFFs.
And as anyone who's ever worn a red lip will tell you, despite the fact that red lipstick is so popular, just what specific red will work for you varies from person to person. Which makes finding the perfect shade a quest.
Just in time for the holidays, the Refinery29 team rounded up some of our favourite red lipsticks; from the classics to the brand new. So pucker up! — Katherine Singh, Staff Writer
