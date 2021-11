I Tried TikTok’s Viral Jade Roller Hack

I liked using my jade roller like a paint roller for the face, but it's not a hack for everyone. Makeup artist Cara Lovello tells me it's "too messy" and doesn't offer enough precision. "There is no way to evenly get your foundation in all the harder-to-reach places," she explains. Still, some TikTokers have found a way to implement the roller technique with some tweaking. Rachel Rigler , for example, uses her jade roller as a first step to blend her foundation and then uses a makeup sponge to get into "the crevices," like around the nose.