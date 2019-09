Let's Talk About Those Jade Rollers You've Seen All Over Instagram

But I don't need a dermatologist — or anyone else, for that matter — to tell me what I've found out firsthand, which is that the simple act of jade-rolling is one of the best non-drug alternatives I've ever tried (and, at first, strongly doubted) for easing my chronic anxiety. Sitting down in front of the TV with my roller (I like the one from Herbivore Botanicals ) and a glass of red wine leaves me with very little room for my racing worst-case-scenario thought patterns, and even fewer hands with which to pick at my face or bite my cuticles. A few drops of Dr. Barbara Sturm Calming Serum , a little face massage, and my mind goes to another, more meditative place. Next thing you know, I'll be building my own intentional community. (Or maybe not — those never do seem to work out.)