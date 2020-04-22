This At-Home Face Massage Lifts & Sculpts In 3 Easy Steps

At this point, Theron says your skin will look refreshed, with a natural glow due to increased blood flow and circulation. Of course, like your yoga or meditation practice, consistency is key when it comes to getting the most out of your at-home face massage. "The more in tune you become with the muscles of your face, noticing where you hold tension and which areas need more work, the more effective your practice will be," Theron says. "Take your time to ensure your form is correct — then even just five minutes of work will make a difference in your skin's tone, tightness, and lift."